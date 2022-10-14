Donald Moon, 70

Donald R. Moon, of Waterford, passed away on October 6, 2022, at St. Joes Hospital at the age of 70.

He was born March 15, 1952, to Maurice Moon and Mary Emerson, and they preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son Duncan M. Moon and siblings Phil (Judy) Moon, Cathy (Jerry) Lawhead, and Vicki (Russ) Booker. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Angela Gomez, Heidi Galka, Kyle Moon, Chad Booker, R.J. Booker, Joshua Booker, and Derek Booker.

Preceded in death by Yvonne Moon.

He will be missed by all.

Don graduated from Clarkston High School in 1970. He had an amazing work ethic and was always eager to help someone if they needed him. He was the owner of Moon Lake Catering for many years with partners “Chef Ray” Larkins and Teresa Brown. He remained in the food industry working at Indian Springs Metro Park, until COVID shut everything down.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Services will end in cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Mt. Zion Church.

