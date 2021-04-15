Donald Nanney, 72

Donald K. Nanney, DDS, a trusted longtime Clarkston dentist, passed away peacefully April 12, 2021 at his home in Clarkston at the age of 72.

Dr. Nanney, whose family practice was a familiar landmark on Clarkston’s Main Street for many years, also served as the team dentist for the Detroit Pistons. He grew up in Royal Oak, the son of the late Melvin and Callie Nanney. He graduated from Royal Oak Kimball High School and went on to attend Central Michigan University. He put himself through dental school at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, graduating in 1973. His early service included working with indigent dental patients in Oakland County.

An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, boating, softball and racquetball, Dr. Nanney, who had an easy smile, always had a joke ready for friends and patients. His staff endearingly called his office, “Nanney-land.” He genuinely enjoyed helping people, had a love of history and enjoyed backpacking around the world, including a trip to see gorillas in Rwanda. As the Detroit Pistons’ dentist, he could often be found courtside and enjoyed a wonderful rapport with many of the towering players, some of whom patted his head for luck as they headed out to play at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Dr. Nanney is survived by his daughter, Emily Johnson Nanney of Holly, his niece Kristine Mason of Seattle, Washington, his nephew Stephen of Crown Point, Indiana, as well as his brother Roger (Marie) Nanney of Crown Point, Indiana. He helped care for his brother Gordon Nanney, a Vietnam veteran, for many years before Gordon’s death.

A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Nanney’s life with family, friends and his former patients, will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.