Donald Simmons, 61

Donald E. “Fitz” Simmons, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2022 at the age of 61.

Loving son of Sharon and the late Donald Skelton. Beloved dad of Catelyn Booher. Dear brother of Annette (Faye Bindig) Beach, Yvonne Marie (Brent) Johnson, and Bert D. (Yvonne Jutis) Skelton. Proud uncle of James (Marylou) Lawrence, Charles (Rece) Beach-Wheeler, and Madalene (Eddie) Case. Great-uncle of Kurt Lawrence, Maverick Lawrence, and Dakota Lawrence. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Donnie enjoyed fishing, boating, and loved to eat desserts.

Most importantly, Donnie loved having a good time with family and friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, August 3 from 3-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private inurnment at Seymour Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

