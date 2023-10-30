Donna Pendred, 92

PENDRED

Donna Jeanne Pendred, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Oct. 28, 2023 at the age of 92.

Donna was born on Dec. 30, 1930 in River Rouge, to Lester and Clara Carter.

Preceded in death by her husband Harry, daughter Bonnie (late Jim) Weir and grandson Ronnie (Charity) Darling.

Mother of Rick Pendred and Skip (Cathi) Pendred, grandma of Stacie (Dan) Hogan, Dawn Loehne, Jeff (Ashley) Pendred, Rhonda (David Black) Pendred, and Rick Pendred, great-grandma of Haillee (Nick) Gray, Meghan Loehne, Lexi Loehne, Kaylee Darling, and Kane Black, and great-great grandma to an expectant Jan. 2024 arrival.

Donna retired from NBD and had a love for gambling, whether it was scratch-off tickets or spending hours at the casino.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.