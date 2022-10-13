Doris Frayer, 90

Doris Jean (Garland) Frayer, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home in Canton on October 9, 2022, following a brief illness at the age of 90.

She was born in Ann Arbor on September 18, 1932 and graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald J . Frayer, on September 5, 1953.

Together, they had a long, wonderful life. She was a stay-at-home mother, who was active in both school and community groups. She became the “neighborhood mom,” who everyone relied upon for help and support. She enjoyed extensively decorating for holidays and hosting the family for Fourth of July celebrations in Clarkston. She was extraordinarily gifted at sewing, knitting, and crafting and took great joy in making blankets, sweaters and Christmas stockings, but her specialty was making matching, flannel Christmas pajamas each year for the entire family.

She was a loving wife and an incredibly loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a deep faith, being amongst the founding families of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, West Bloomfield. She supported Michigan State University and, along with her husband, established a scholarship for student athletes from non-revenue sports. She also enjoyed spending summers in Canada at the family cottage.

She will be missed by many, but should not be mourned, but celebrated for a life well lived.

She is survived by two children, Becky (Ed) Czapski and David (Beth) Frayer, four grandchildren, Jennifer (Trevor) Holloway, Jeff (Stephanie Griffin, fiance) Czapski, Megan (Jake) Quimby, and Katie Frayer and two great grandchildren, Tobias and Corbin Holloway.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and parents Urban and Genevieve (Wurster) Garland.