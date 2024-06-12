Doris J. Amos, 95

Doris J. Amos of Clarkston, passed away June 3, 2024 at 95 years of age. Loving wife of Tim for 69 years; cherished mother of Cheryl (Keith) Miles and Tim (Luana) Amos; grandmother of Lance (Rachelle), Wayne, Randell (Anne), Alan, Zachary, Robert (Kristen), Roy (Chelsea), and Tyler (Kathryn); great grandmother of Aidan, Xander, Barret, Hunter, Nathan, Gunnar, Cooper, Elliana, and Finnegan; sister of the late Ralph Perry. Doris was a cafeteria manager for the Clarkston School District and retired in 1988 after 20 years. She and her husband Tim were founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waterford in 1961 and still are members today. She enjoyed porcelain painting; greeting card making; gardening; square dancing; camping in their travel trailer; singing in the church choir; and above all, playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her cheerful smile and southern twang will be forever missed by all her loved her. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 11 a.m at Coats Funeral Home in Waterford. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. Please make a donation to Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan, 25200 Telegraph Road, Southfield MI 48033, https://www.alz.org/gmc. Private burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.