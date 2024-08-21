Douglas Water Conditioning partners up with Water Depot

For the past 56 years Douglas Water Conditioning (Oakland and Genesee County Best of the Best 2021 – 2023) has been providing clean drinking water and water treatment solutions to Southeastern Michigan.

Since 2006, Rick Falck (Water Depot Services – Clarkston News Best of the Best 2020 – 2022) has been taking care of residential and commercial water accounts in the Genesee and Oakland county area. Now Douglas Water and Water Depot are teaming up to provide customers a full array of Water Treatment and Drinking Water Solutions.

Located at 5932 S. Main Street in Clarkston, Douglas Water Depot aims to continue servicing their existing customers locally but also attract new customers with their knowledge and expertise in the drinking water vs. water treatment industry.

By combining companies, Douglas Water Depot is able to offer their customers free water testing, salt or bottled water delivery, in-home water treatment equipment and four kinds of water from their self-fill water station in Clarkston (Alkaline, Artesian, Mineral and Purified).

For more information, visit www.douglaswaterdepot.com or call 248-620-1212 or 248-363-8383.

Photo provided.