Dr. Shawn Ryan Named 2024 MSPRA Superintendent Communicator of the Year

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At last week’s Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan was honored as the Michigan School Public Relations Association (MSPRA) 2024 Superintendent Communicator of the Year. The award, which was a surprise to Dr. Ryan, recognizes one Michigan superintendent annually for outstanding leadership and an exceptional commitment to effective communication.

“It is my honor to present one of MSPRA’s most prestigious awards to a leader who embodies communication excellence,” said MSPRA representative and Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator for West Bloomfield School District Rebecca Fannon. “Dr. Ryan’s dedication to transparency, ethics, and proactive communication has fostered a sense of trust and connection throughout the Clarkston community.”

According to MSPRA’s national expert judging panel, Dr. Ryan exemplifies the attributes of a top communicator: he invests in year-round communication, supports district communication resources, collaborates strategically with communication professionals, and demonstrates integrity, honesty, and active listening. Dr. Ryan’s nearly three-decade career at Clarkston Community Schools has built his reputation as a committed community builder and public education advocate, with his communication style rooted in accessibility, transparency, and respect.

Throughout his nearly three-decade career in Clarkston, Dr. Ryan has established himself as a community builder and public education advocate. Dr. Ryan’s approach to district communications reflects Clarkston’s core values: relationship-building, collaboration, and active presence. His leadership has been instrumental in numerous initiatives, including the recent bond campaign, which emphasized fiscal responsibility, safety, and the importance of preparing students for the future.

“We are immensely proud of Dr. Ryan and this well-deserved recognition,” said Board President Greg Need. “His commitment to transparent, effective communication has strengthened our district and inspired trust within our school community. This award highlights the positive impact his leadership has made across Clarkston.”