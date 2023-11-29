Drama Club show

Tickets are now on sale for the Clarkston High School Drama Club’s Children’s Theatre production of “Rough Night at the North Pole” with a special performance by the CHS MIME Troupe, this Saturday and Sunday at the Clarkston Village Players Depot Theatre.

Seats are limited at the CVP Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road, and patrons are encouraged to buy tickets online to the show at clarkstonhighschool.csstix.com. Tickets are $8 each.

The show dates and times are 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“Rough Night at the North Pole” is by Craig Alpaugh and is about a naughty little child, Noodle, and his reluctant companion, Missy, going to the North Pole to get even with Santa Claus. Noodle wants revenge because Santa put coal in his stockings. The kids frame Santa and get him thrown in the North Pole jail. With Santa out of the way, Noodle plans on taking his place and putting coal in the stockings of all the boys and girls in the world.

Santa gets out in time to set things straight and ensure a Merry Christmas for one and all.

The show is designed for all ages.