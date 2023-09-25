Duane Bailey, 88

BAILEY

Duane Carleton Bailey, of Clarkston, passed away at home on Sept. 23, 2023 at the age of 88.

Born Jan. 17, 1935 to Carleton and Marion Bailey in Oakwood.

Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Edith.

Father of Patricia (Kevin) Borsh and Nancy Bailey, grandpa of Katherine (Christopher) McQuade, great-grandpa of Cora Ann McQuade, brother of Gordon Bailey, Lila Ludwig, Dolores Emiry, the late Betty Tibbitts, the late Ruth Wright, and the late Janet Bailey.

Preceded in death recently by his special sister-in-law, Marian Cooley.

Duane served in the U.S. Army as an infantry sharpshooter from Oct. 10, 1957 until his honorable discharge on Sept. 30, 1963, where he earned a good conduct medal.

He retired from General Motors.

Duane was active with church outreach and served the Lord at First Baptist Church of Clarkston, Waterford Community Church, and The River Church. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, word searches and watching Wheel of Fortune.

Duane took pride in his home and enjoyed mowing the lawn and doing yardwork.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sept. 29 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The River Church-Power of 3.

