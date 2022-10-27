Edith McKinstry, 91

Edith J. “Edie” McKinstry, of Clarkston, passed away on her 91st birthday, October 25, 2022.

Preceded in death by first husband Frank Miller, second husband Ralph McKinstry, her son Stephen Miller and sister Elsie Sanders.

Loving mother of Julie (Rev. Michael) DeVries, John (Mary) Miller, and Sherry (late Rick) Carpenter. Proud grandma of seven and many great-grandchildren. Mother-in-law of Lee Miller.

Edie was a faithful member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a longtime member of the Quilters group and Joy Group. Edie loved to travel and go on cruises.

Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service Saturday, October 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Hillview Cemetery Monday at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church.

