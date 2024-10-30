Edward David Stone, 83

Edward David Stone of Clarkston formerly of Otisville and Davison; was born October 14, 1941 in Rockville Centre, New York to Edward and Frances Stone; passed away October 25, 2024 at the age of 83.

Dedicated Husband of Jane for 58 years;

Adoring Father of Renee (Tom) Klimkowski and Gina-Marie (Bill) Oliver; Doting Grandfather “Papa” of Nathan (Ariel) Shagena, Brooke (Zach Friedman) Shagena, James Oliver and Joseph Oliver; preceded in death by his granddaughter Jessica Shagena; Great Grandfather of Sloane and Sydney; Brother of Susan (the late Bill) Borklund and the late Steve (Becky) Stone.

Ed served as a teacher and administrator/elementary principal with Lakeville Community Schools. He touched many lives and continued to be recognized wherever he went; he made a lasting impression on all he met. Ed was active in his community, volunteering with Davison and Clarkston Optimist Clubs, Jaycees and the Renaissance High School in Clarkston. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed his time fishing in Canada. Ed was a talented woodworker. Most importantly, he was a proud family man who valued his family’s circle of love.

Friends may visit Clarkston United Methodist Church on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Memorial Service Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Cemetery service Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Blanc.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Davison Optimist Club, Clarkston Optimist Club or any donations to the family will be given to Renaissance High School.

