Edward J. BARBER

BARBER, Edward J.; of Clarkston, January 21, 2019; age 88; husband of Betty for over 60 years; father of Frank (Sandy), Deborah (Donald) Russell and John (Rhonda); brother of Richard, Douglas and Mary Jane; grandpa of 11; great grandpa of 13. Ed was very proud of his designation as Senior Judge of A.O.S. He will be greatly missed by his loving dog Missy. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.