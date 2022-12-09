Edwin Reece, 94

Edwin Gene Reece, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022 at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of Joyce Reece for 74 years.

Loving father of Rob (Maryann) Reece, Laura (Andy) Moreland, Nancy (Kevin) Combest, and the late Amy Reece, grandpa of 15, great-grandpa of 29, brother of the late John, late Delmar, late Juanita, Lucille, late Evelyn, late Bill, late Leroy, and Deanna.

Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Effie Reece.

Ed came to know Jesus as Savior at the age of 13. He was a charter member of Pine Grove Bible Church for the last 19 years.

Ed was a hard-working man. He was a capable machinist, brilliant toolmaker, self-trained designer and engineer. He loved to invent new things or devise ways to make things better. He co-owned several businesses, and he was the recipient of several patents that are currently being used in the automotive industry. He stayed busy as a machine designer until the age of 83.

He enjoyed playing golf and spending time watching the professionals play the game. Throughout the years, he had fun traveling abroad with Joyce, his wife, and vacationing with his family.

Visitation will take place at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, December 12 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Roseland Park Cemetery.

