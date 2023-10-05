Elisabeth Tussing, 90

TUSSING

Elisabeth Tussing, also known as Oma to many, passed away at home on Sept. 29 at the age of 90.

She is survived by her Schatz, Herbert (Opa), loving husband of 70 years. Loved by daughter Diana, and son-in-law Dave Hopper, who were fond of their times together and regular family meals.

Oma was most proud of her grandchildren, who she often helped care for during their childhood, Drew (Rachel), Ryan, and Shelby. Sweet Aunt “Tante” to Linda Robosan and family, and Joanne Ricci (John), and extended Rooss and Tussing families in Germany.

Elisabeth was born in Neudenau, Germany, where she grew up on the family farm during World War II. She later moved to Ludwigsburg, Germany, where she became the restaurant chef and met the love of her life who she enamored through her excellent cooking. Elisabeth and Herbert married and in 1954, emigrated to the United States with one trunk of belongings.

She became a nanny and taught herself English by reading to the young children. They eventually settled in Madison Heights where she organized frequent parties for the Beaupre neighbors. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time in Florida with Opa, golfing and playing cards with friends. Oma mostly loved being with her family, cooking traditional German meals, traveling, and conversing with friends. No one ever left the dinner table hungry as her measurement of the pleasure of the meal was by the amount eaten.

Oma lived a long and well-loved life, and she will be missed by many.

Family visitation at Blossom Ridge Clubhouse, 3095 Blossom Ridge Blvd., Oakland Township, MI 48306, on Oct. 14 from 4-7 p.m., with memorial service at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Donations may be made in Elisabeth’s memory to Forgotten Harvest (forgottenharvest.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.