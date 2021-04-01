Elizabeth Cowen, 67

Elizabeth ”Beth” Ann Cowen, of Ypsilanti, formerly of Clarkston, passed away March 31, 2021 at the age of 67.

She was born April 28, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of James H. and Barbara L. (Krem) Cowen.

Beth lived an adventurous life and had wide ranging interests and skills. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971, where she was a standout athlete and became the first woman at Clarkston to have her basketball jersey retired. She continued playing basketball and field hockey at Central Michigan University while earning a teaching degree.

After graduation, Beth embarked upon a variety of careers in Michigan, California, Florida, and North Carolina, including teaching and coaching, residential construction, raising greyhounds, working in health care as a hemodialysis technician, and her favorite passion, as an artist and painter under the name Elisheva Channah.

She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener, always providing amazing produce to friends and family. Beth had a strong faith in God.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two brothers, Mark (Ginny) Cowen of Chelsea, Eric (Tami) Cowen of Holland, eight nieces and nephews, Joshua (Emily Laidlaw) Cowen, Stephen (Jennifer) Cowen, David (Cassandra) Cowen, Caroline (Antonio Riva Palacio) Cowen, Laura (Andy) Imdieke, John (Becky) Cowen, Anne (Jake) Schipper, and Jenny (Mike) Rodgers, and a score of great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her aunt Doris (Jack) McElwain.

Beth and her family were grateful for the love and care that her friends and neighbors gave her during the final weeks of her life.

Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Chelsea.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Clinic 518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea.