Erin Cameron, 50

Erin Cameron went to be in the presence of God on September 28, 2022 at the age of 50 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Erin Elizabeth Flynn was born in Rochester in 1971 to Mary and James Flynn. She attended St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic grade school and Marian High School. Erin graduated from Hillsdale College with a BA in International Business in 1994, where she was member of the Chi Omega sorority.

Upon graduation, she worked in a travel-related business which allowed for her, along with her friends and family, to enjoy extensive travel to many of the world’s most beautiful destinations for years prior to beginning her employment as the school secretary at Clarkston Elementary. Erin loved her Clarkston El family and going to work every day was a joy.

Twenty years ago, Erin married her beloved husband Ian and became the loving mother to her children Owen and Ainsley. She was the dearest daughter to her mother Mary (Snyder) Flynn, and sweetest sister to Julie (Sam) Chiodo, Noreen (Jim) McKillop, and Kathryn (Sam) McVean. Erin is also survived by her father-in-law Brian Cameron, her three brothers-in-law, Brian Jr. “BJ” Cameron, Eric (Marcy) Cameron, and Vince Cameron, her 17 nieces and nephews and many friends and co-workers.

Erin is preceded in death by her father James O. Flynn and her mother-in-law Margaret “Peg” Cameron.

Erin was a very sweet soul and she had the ability to listen to others and provide support during difficult times. She had a gift of making all who knew her feel special and loved. Her beautiful smile and fun sense of humor were infectious and could change the course of the day. Erin was fun loving and enjoyed welcoming in each new season and preparing for the holidays.

Erin’s favorite part of life was celebrating with friends and family and she had a way of making every occasion special for everyone. She loved her community and shared her time by volunteering to teach catechism classes at St. Dan’s and leading a Brownie/Girl Scout troop for many years. Her positive, upbeat, loving demeanor radiated from her and had an impact on all who knew her.

Visitation is planned for Monday, October 3 at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home in Clarkston from 4-8 p.m. and a funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, Erin has requested donations be made to the following: A 529 Educational Savings Fund has been established for the children through MESP. Donations can be made at www.uGift529.com using the following gift codes: P7W-843 for Owen F Cameron or S6K-39T for Ainsley Cameron, or Right to Life Michigan (rtl.org).

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.