On Saturday morning, November 2, 2024, an incredibly honest, hardworking, and Christian man named Eugene Allan Ewing (Gene) left this world to be welcomed into God’s Kingdom.

Gene Ewing was born in Skidmore, Missouri, Sept. 22, 1926. His family moved to Tarkio, Missouri and then to Nebraska City, Nebraska, where he finished his schooling and was Senior Class President. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force, serving first in the Philippines and then in Tokyo, Japan. It was in Tokyo that Gene was a witness to the surrender of Imperial Japan announced by Hirohito on Aug. 15, and formally signed on Sept. 2, 1945, bringing the hostilities of World War II to a close. Gene was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Upon returning from the war, Gene came to Pontiac, Michigan, where he was hired by Pontiac Motors’ Skilled Trades as a machine repairman. It was in Pontiac where he met and married L. Jean Wilkison and began their life together, raising five children in Waterford, Michigan. Putting himself through night classes at General Motors Institute of Technology, he was to become an Engineer/Machining Buyer for Pontiac Motors. After retiring from Pontiac Motors in 1981, he was immediately hired as a consultant for Saginaw Steering Gear, working with various GM manufacturing plants. He decided to retire once more to spend time with his wife Jean on their newly acquired farm. He shared his passion for the outdoors, renovating their farm and spending many hours entertaining his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and so many friends. Gene faithfully took care of his wife Jean until her death.

In 1997, Gene married Elizabeth J. Campbell Dunlap. Together, they enjoyed their time with family, friends and travel. They lived in Clarkston, Michigan, where he was President of the “Edge of Pines” condominiums and performed the maintenance till the age of 93. Gene passed away peacefully, knowing by his faith in God, that he had a place prepared. Gene is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth J. (Campbell) Ewing. He is father to Terry Lynn (Thomas) Schulz, Janet Ann (Dwight) Coe, Richard Allan Ewing, Douglas Eugene (Cathy) Ewing, Cynthia Jean Summers, surrogate son Scott (Pam) Morse, 15 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

Gene Ewing was the kindest, gentlest, sweetest man there ever was – his strong work ethic and Christian faith will forever be his legacy to his family. “Loved by all.”

