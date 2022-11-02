Eugene Zaffina, 86

Eugene A. “Gene” Zaffina, of Clarkston, passed away October 29, 2022 at the age of 86.

Born in Berkley on July 29, 1936. Son of his late parents Dominic and Josephine (Wind) Zaffina.

Preceded in death by his siblings Joseph, David, and Christine Genereux. Survived by his loving wife Phyllis of 60 years, children Gina (Brian) Wittenberg, David (Jeanne) Zaffina, and Jennifer Harriger, grandchildren Kristy (Aaron) Carmichael, Lisa (Brooke) Davis, Sophie, and Isaac Wittenberg, and Jacob and Lexi Harriger, one great-granddaughter Ada Carmichael, one sister-in-law Paula Zaffina, and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was a pharmacist and owner of Wonder Drugs in Waterford. He enjoyed time spent with his family and his friends of many years. He enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, traveling, and spending the cold Michigan winter in Florida.

Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held the next day, Friday, November Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

