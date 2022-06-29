Everest graduates recognized for achievements

Each year a scholar-athlete leader may be nominated to the Catholic High School League per sport and there were several from Clarkston Everest Collegiate who were nominated.

These graduating seniors were recognized for their outstanding achievements. The nominated graduates complete a nomination form and a single award winner for each sport is selected from all the schools in the Catholic league.

Nominees must have a minimum of 3.2 grade point average and stand out for not only their athletic ability but also their leadership, co-curricular/community activities, and athletic accomplishments.

Nominees include: Sawyer Arbogast for basketball; Nathaniel Beggs, baseball; Erin Booms, track; Molly Burgess, competitive cheer; Lucas Cross, soccer; Lucia De Nigris, tennis; Avery Herrgott, cross county; Jacob Jackson, skiing; Celeste James, basketball; Abby Milosch, soccer; John Morrison, track; Johnny Nedwick, football; and Michelle Villella, volleyball.

Nominees were invited to attend the CHSL banquet in early June. Nominees present are eligible to be recognized as the scholar-athlete award recipient for the entire Catholic High School League.

Three of the seniors were CHSL scholar-athlete award recipients. Villella received the Edith Glusac Volleyball Award. Morrison received the Joe Pascuzzi Track Award and Jackson was honored with the Boys Skiing Award.