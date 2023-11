Everest honors

Everest’s Our Lady Seat of Wisdom chapter of the National Honor Society recently inducted 19 new members, including Sarah Bradley, Justin Brzezinski, Natalie Cross, Zachary Felix, Grace Groves, Victoria Honce, Madelyn Krappmann, Olivia Leahy, Abigail Legg, Valentino Orsini, Addison Pearce, Samantha Pietras, Maria Saad, James Schmitt, Parker Stalcup, Lilly Stevens, Jack Villella, Erica Walker, and James Williams. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate