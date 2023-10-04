Everest senior looking to build strong future

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — This past summer, Everest Collegiate senior Emily Howe was accepted to the University of Michigan’s Arcstart, a pre-architecture residential program for high school students.

The program is designed to introduce students to the built environment, architectural design principles, and Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning. It also gives students the opportunity to study many different aspects of architecture, through learning to use specialized drawing, drafting, and modeling tools, explorations of architectural history, a visit to a thriving architecture firm, the creation of original design proposals, and the curation of their work into a digital portfolio.

“My time at Arcstart was the highlight of my summer,” Howe said. “I didn’t take any moment for granted, and I discovered more about myself as I was learning about architecture and college life at the University of Michigan. I am so thankful for this opportunity I was granted, and I am even more thankful that it helped me further explore my passion.”

Howe also said that the program had numerous benefits and can open doors to her future.

“Exploring a local architectural firm and going to an art museum taught me new information about the field of architecture and the people in the field,” said Howe. “There were many other field trips and experiences that helped me grow as a person and a student. I expanded my art and architecture portfolio while getting to explore the city, which was a surreal experience.

“Arcstart was the perfect balance between academically learning and having an entertaining summer camp experience. It is an experience I will never forget as I made many new friends from different states and countries as well as created unique structures and drawings that I never knew I was capable of before this program.”

PHOTO: Emily Howe, far right, with her Arcstart group this past summer at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Photo: Provided by Emily Howe