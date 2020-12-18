Everest students bless the Baby Jesus

Each year, Everest students have the opportunity to bring in the Baby Jesus from their nativity scene at home to be blessed.

Lower elementary students brought their Baby Jesuses on Tuesday when each class had a special time in the chapel to pray, as Father was unable to be on campus that day.

Third through eighth-grade students brought their Baby Jesuses to Mass on Friday, and Fr. Brian gave them a special blessing.

God, our Father

you so loved humankind

that you sent us your only Son Jesus,

born of the Virgin Mary,

to save us and lead us back to you.

We pray that with your Blessing

these images of Jesus,

who is about to come among us,

may be a sign of your presence and

love in our homes.

Good Father,

give your Blessing to us too,

to our parents, to our families and

to our friends.