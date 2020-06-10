Everest summer send-off

“I didn’t know it would be the last time I would see them.”

That was the refrain of teachers looking back on the past two and a half months since students were dismissed on Thursday, March 12. They said goodbye, headed out the door, and within an hour the notification went out that school would be closed Friday and Monday to prepare for the potential of distance learning. That evening, the governor closed all schools.

Students and faculty worked hard over the final months of the school year, but the community didn’t want to end without a final goodbye. Faculty and staff lined the main drive on campus as cars poured on to campus full of Mountaineers waving goodbye to their teachers on Friday, May 29.

It looked like a typical pick-up line in the afternoon when cars nearly pile up on Clarkston Road waiting to turn in to the school. For a full 30 minutes, cars continued to pull in in a steady stream of celebration for a year completed.

Even Edmund, the school mascot, showed up to congratulate students.