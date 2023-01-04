Fall student-athletes succeed during season, winter starts off great for hockey

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The second half of 2022 brought both personal and team achievements for student-athletes in the Clarkston area. Here are just a few highlights from the pages of The Clarkston News from July through December.

July 13

Blue and Gold United fundraiser gives more support: Clarkston Athletics finished June sharing an update about their #BlueandGoldUnited fundraiser in support of the Oxford community. The department raised over $15,000 and were able to donate to the following: Mission Oakland/Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for another canine deputy, Deputy; OCSO First Responders Fund; Hana St. Juliana’s Memorial Garden (Hana Blooms); Madisyn Baldwin’s Memorial Garden; Gift of Life Michigan in memory of Justin Shilling; Tate Myre Memorial Scholarship; Oxford Wildcat stuffed animal outreach project by Oxford High School student Ella K. for Uvalde; and art therapy support and supplies for Oxford High School students through WillowsEdge in Oxford.

Clarkston riders finish third: The Clarkston Junior Equestrian Team completed in two district meets and finished with a combined total of 152 points for third place.

August 24

Montigano first recipient of Coach Himburg Scholarship: Mackenzie Montigano, 2022 Clarkston High School graduate, received the Coach Himburg Scholarship. She was nominated by Kevin Breen, her coach for cross country and track and field. The scholarship is in honor of Steve Himburg, a teacher and long-time coach, who passed away October 1, 2021.

Wolves dominate in season-opening win against Bobcats: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team opened the fall season with a 4-1 win over Grand Blanc at home.

August 31

Spikers dig in to opponents: Clarkston Varsity Volleyball opened the season with three wins at the Notre Dame Prep Quad. They went 2-1 over Notre Dame; 2-0 over Lake Orion; and 2-0 over Oxford.

Wolves come out swinging on tennis court: Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis took on opponents in the Clarkston Invitational, Aug. 26. They went 7-2 against Holly, ruling on the doubles courts with wins from their five doubles teams.

September 7

Field hockey scores four goals for first victory: Clarkston Varsity Field Hockey posted their first victory of the season at West Bloomfield High School, 4-2. “Everything was right,” said Cary Exline, head coach. “Everything you hope when you run through a practice – playing as a team, working as units. It’s good when everything works together.”

September 14

Clarkston downs Rochester Adams on gridiron: As seconds counted down at Rochester Adams High School, there were lots of big hugs and smiling faces as Clarkston Varsity Football took down Adams for their first OAA Red League win in a thrilling contest, 45-35.“We talked a lot about family today and trusting each other and believing in each other,” said Justin Pintar, head coach.

Wolves outscore neighboring foes Oxford, Lake Orion: Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer dominated at Wildcat Stadium with a 7-2 win over Oxford. They opened the week with a 4-1 win over Lake Orion.

September 21

Depth boosts Wolves in win over Oxford Swim and Dive: Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive finished their home meet over Oxford with a 119-67 win. “We knew going into it there would be some tough races,” said Amber Miller, head coach. “We were hoping our depth would help us out.”

CHS grad continues baseball passion working for MLB’s Rays: Nicholas Cowan, a 2009 Clarkston High School graduate, didn’t have a plan when he moved to Florida but now he is a Visiting Clubhouse Assistant for the Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball organization.

September 28

Wolves improve to 3-2 with victory: It was a win for Clarkston Varsity Football and for McLaren Oakland Foundation during the annual Game for a Cure. The Wolves donned lavender jerseys honoring those who are currently fighting cancer, fought cancer or lost their fight against cancer as they defeated Oxford, 14-3.

Riding to grand champion finish: The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished as grand champion for District 11, D Division

Strong start in league play: Clarkston Varsity Volleyball knocked down two OAA Red opponents going 3-0 against Stoney Creek and 4-1 over Lake Orion.

Four Wolves finish All-League: Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf finished in second place at the second OAA White League meet. Alexandria Lecureux, Katarina Fisher, Mae Norman and Lauren Fishtahler made All-League with their finishes.

October 5

League champs: Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer claimed the school’s first ever Catholic High School League Intersectional 2 title with a 8-1 win over Shrine.

Runners finish in top five teams at Hanson’s Invitational: Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country took first place at Hanson’s Invitational. Bryce Nowik led the team, finishing in fifth place as the Wolves earned 70 points for the top spot out of 34 teams. The girls team finished in fifth place with Alexandra Brigham leading with a second place finish. The girls team took second place in the second OAA Red Jamboree while the boys finished in fifth.

October 12

Clark shows his running force, breaking records: Senior running back Ethan Clark hit one of his goals to be leading rusher in Wolves’ history in Clarkton Varsity Football’s victory over Lake Orion. Clark finished the night rushing 410 yard in the 45-41 win, which put him at 4,138 total yards for his career. The total put him in the top spot for rushing yards which was previously held by Ian Eriksen with 3,927 career rushing yards.

State final bound: Clarkston High School junior Alexandria Lecureux finished in second place at the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 to qualify for the state championship meet.

October 19

Clarkston fizzles out Lightning in first half: Clarkston Varsity Football ended Lapeer’s undefeated season with a 48-13 win. The Wolves had a 41-6 lead going into the second half.

Runners on course for final OAA Red Jamboree of season: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished in second place at the Oakland County Championships. The girls team finished in seventh place.

October 26

Wolves take late lead for district crown: Senior Richie Ludwig sealed the Wolves fate in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Soccer District 6 Championship with his two goals in the last 12 minutes. It boosted the Wolves to a 2-1 win over Grand Blanc for Clarkston’s second consecutive district championship. They opened the playoff with a 8-0 win over Davison.

Ruling the OAA Red championship: Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country celebrated winning the OAA Red League Championship after taking place with 31 points at Clintonwood Park. Henry Poploskie led the race with a first place finish. The girls team finished in third place.

November 2

Off to state championship at Michigan International Speedway: The Wolves ruled the MHSAA Division 1 Region 8 meet with Clarkston girls and boys cross country teams qualifying for the state championship. The boys finished in first place out of 17 teams with 52 points. The girls finished in third place.

Wolves strike down Lightning for second time: Clarkston Varsity Football opened the post-season with a 62-41 win in the pre-district game over Lapeer.

District ready: Clarkston Varsity Volleyball were ready for playoffs after finishing the regular season as OAA Red Champions. They sealed the title with a 3-0 win over Bloomfield Hills which put them 7-0 in the league.

Top-ten finish in state championship: The Clarkston Equestrian team finished in sixth place in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championship.

November 9

Battle-tested in five set: It was a traditional Clarkston and Lake Orion battle as it came down to the final and fifth set in the MHSAA Division 1 Volleyball District 31 Championship. The Wolves took the last set 15-13 to win the district title, 3-2.

Wolves top Cardinals for district championship on gridiron: Clarkston Varsity Football claimed the MHSAA Division 1 Football Region 2 District 1 championship over Davison, 49-40. The victory was sweet after losing the season opener to the Cardinals in August.

November 16

Clarkston triumphs over Highlanders in last seconds in regional championship: With 1.8 seconds to go on the fourth down, senior Steven Kossak connected a 7-yard touchdown pass to junior Desman Stephens. Kossak connected another pass to Stephens for a 2-point conversion to put Clarkston Varsity Football 36-33 over Rochester Adams to win the regional championship.

Wolves feeling great after making Elite Eight with win over Grand Blanc: Clarkston was heading to the quarterfinal playoffs after winning the MHSAA Division 1 Volleyball Regional 8 championship with a 3-0 win over Grand Blanc.

Cross country finishes at states: Runners finished the fall season at the MHSAA Cross Country State Finals. The Clarkston High School boys team finished in fourth place in the Division 1 race while the girls team finished in 23rd place. Clarkston Everest Collegiate girls team finished in 17th place in the Division 4 race.

Regional champs: Clarkston Everest Collegiate Football won the MHSAA Division 8 Regional 4 Championship against Parkway Christian, 40-6.

November 23

Taking the lead on the ice: Clarkston Varsity Hockey opened the season with a 9-1 victory over Bloomfield Hills. They defeated Romeo the following night, 4-1.

Wolves finish season ruling OAA Blue league: Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive finished regular season undefeated and champions of the OAA Blue League Meet. Jordan Coin finished All-League in diving and won the event with 411 points. Rylee Harris was All-League with a first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. Lily Kurmaniak was named Senior of the Meet.

November 30

Golden season for youth football players: The Clarkston Chiefs JV Gold Football team ended their fall seaosn with an overall 10-o record and won the 2022 Northern Youth Football League Super Bowl Championship.

December 7

Two in the win column for cagers: The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team opened the season with a 50-34 win over Novi, Nov. 29. They followed it with a 53-29 victory against Saginaw Heritage at home.

December 14

Outscoring the Dragons: It came down to the third period for Clarkston Varsity Hockey in their rival game against Lake Orion as they scored three goals to win, 3-1.

Wolves lead in swim, dive in first win over Brandon: Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive opened the season with a 115-68 win over Brandon High School.