Familiar face calling it a career

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Patricia Douglas started working for Clarkston Community Schools in 1991 to be on the same schedule as her three children who were attending Andersonville Elementary.

Now some 31 years later, Douglas retired earlier this month after spending the last 23 years as Independence Elementary’s secretary.

“My reason for seeking employment in 1991 was, ‘I didn’t give birth to my children to send them off to school, so I decided to follow them,’” Douglas said. “The principal at that time was Dr. Sharon Devereaux, and she hired me as a building aide where I supervised students in the cafeteria at lunchtime, occasionally supervised at recess time, and was an instructional aide in a couple of classrooms. I also volunteered in each of my children’s classrooms on a weekly basis and was active in the PTO.”

From there, Douglas became a clerk, working at Clarkston Junior High, Pine Knob Elementary, Bailey Lake Elementary, and Springfield Plains Elementary. She was hired as the secretary for Bailey Lake, and when Independence Elementary opened in 1999, took on the same role there.

“When you love what you do, it’s not called work,” said Douglas. “I tend to live in the present, and have never once paid attention to, or looked forward to, when I could, or would, retire. It wasn’t until I received a 30-year certificate from the district that I realized, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve been doing this a long time.’”

Reflecting back on 31 years makes Douglas smile.

“One thing I’ll remember about working for Clarkston Community Schools is how the board of education and administration both are 100 percent, 365 days a year, invested in the education and well-being of our children and the environment in which they learn,” noted Douglas.

So now what? Douglas said it’s time to tackle new adventures.

“I’m looking forward to being able to do the things I love during the day and week instead of just during the weekends and the month of July when I have four weeks off,” Douglas said. “I enjoy doing yoga, water aerobics, refinishing old furniture, and I love being outdoors to walk and work in the yard, all while not having a clue about what time of the day it is. I have eight grandchildren I want to spend a lot more time with, and my mom would love more visits from me.

“I assume my husband will have a ‘honey do list’ for me which will include occasionally helping him and my son at our car lot.”

PHOTO: Patricia Douglas shows off happy drawings Independence Elementary students created for her to honor her recent retirement. Photo provided