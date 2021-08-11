Fantastic fishing

Cody Salzmann won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League in Trenton on Aug. 1.

Salzmann, of Clarkston, finished in first place with his five-bass weighing 22 pounds and 11 ounces, earning $5,735 for his victory.

The 2021 Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters compete for a $60,000 prize package.

The top six finishers in each regional will qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

Scott Dobson, of Clarkston, finished in to top ten during the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event.

His four-day total of 20 bass weighed 78 pounds and six ounces earning him $20,000 for fourth place.