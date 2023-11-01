Farm, garden meeting

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club will host two programs at its Nov. 6 meeting at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road.

Sue Julian, executive director of the Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy will speak and Team Mobile will talk about tips and tricks on your phone, including apps for plant identification.

Community members are welcome to attend. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. in the community room of the church.