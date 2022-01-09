Father-daughter fun

Everest girls in junior kindergarten through second grade were invited to come to a special activity night with their dads on Friday, December 10. When the “knights arrived with their princess” AKA, the dads and daughters, the night started off with some dancing ice breakers. Then the dads went with Fr. Thomas for a brief reflection and some fellowship time while the daughters went with Miss Rose to learn a song to sing to their dad and to make him a card thanking him for all that he does. After performing the song for the dads, the pairs played various games that had a Christmas theme and were set up around commons area. Photo provided by Mary Williams