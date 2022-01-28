Faye Sullivan, 73

Faye Robinson Sullivan, of Mishawaka, Ind., formerly of Clarkston, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ shortly after midnight on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the age of 73.

She was born Sept. 15, 1948 in Pontiac to the late Arthur “Red” and Nell Grace (Music) Robinson.

She is survived by her husband Robert F. Sullivan, of Mishawaka, and their three children Bob (Stacy) Sullivan, Gabrielle (Blair) Vandenburg, and Chris (Natalie) Sullivan. Surviving as well are their eight grandchildren whom Faye loved dearly – Sydney, Lexi, Grace, Brayden, Blake, Noah, Ivy, and Keegan.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 31, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola, Ind. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka.

To view her livestreamed service or read her full obituary, visit cruzfamilyfh.com.