Feelin’ golden

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Varsity Football invites the community out to this Friday’s Gold Rush.

Support the the Wolves (7-2) by wearing gold as they open the playoff season hosting Lapeer (7-2) in the MHSAA Division 1 Pre-District game with kick off at 7 p.m.

Clarkston finished the regular season with a 50-14 win at Oak Park last Friday.

Senior Ethan Clark opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run. Junior Eddie Langton added a PAT, putting the score 7-0.

Clarkston was busy in the second quarter, adding 23 points to the score.

It began with a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Steven Kossak to junior Brody Kosin.

Then, freshman Giffin Boman added two points on a safety when the Wolves blocked Oak Park’s punk and it rolled out of the back of the end zone.

Junior Desman Stephens caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Kossak and Clark caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kossak to close the first half, 30-8.

The Wolves scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter off a 1-yard run from Clark and a 47-yard run by senior Cole Church, 44-8. Freshman Lukas Boman scored on a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Oak Park closed the night with a 20-yard touchdown pass. They attempted a 2-point conversion and ended the night 50-14.

Kossak went 8-for-13 in passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the night.

Stephens caught two passes for 57 yards, and Clark caught two passes for 32 yards.

Clark was the leading rusher with 201 yards on 12 carries. Church rushed the ball 90 yards on four carries. Lukas Boman carried the ball five times for 34 yards.

Junior Colin Kortman had four tackles for the night. Gavin Boman had three tackles, two assists, one sack and one tackle for loss in yards. Stephens had two tackles, four assists, one sack and two tackles for loss in yards. Senior Cole Smaka had two tackles, four assists, one sack and one tackle for loss in yards. Senior Cavanaugh Diton had one tackle and three assists, sophomore Brady Beck had one tacle and two assists and senior Kohl Javis had one tackle and one assist.

Junior Joey Lavake had five assists. Senior Jacob Lenardson and junior Tyler Boman each had four assists.