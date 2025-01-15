Fife for a Cure, Jan. 31

Clarkston High School invites the community to paint the Dan Fife Fieldhouse purple as it hosts its annual charity basketball evening on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Clarkston Boys JV, Boys Girls Varsity and Unified teams take on West Bloomfield in the first Annual Fife for a Cure event. All proceeds that evening will support: Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center – to honor the memory and legacy of Dan Fife; and Rogel Cancer Center Pancreatic Cancer Fund – to honor the memory and legacy of Jan Fife.

To paint the gym purple for the event, Fife for a Cure shirts are available to pre-order at https://www.createmytee.com/Join/247612. Pre-orders must be completed by 3 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 17. Orders will be available for pickup in the CHS gym on the evening of Jan. 31 during the Fife for a Cure event. All proceeds will benefit the foundations listed above.

For more information, please contact Eric Leichtnam at emleichtnam@clarkston.k12.mi.us. – W.P.