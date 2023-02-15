Finding the way to Carnegie Hall

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

There’s an age-old question that asks, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?”

The answer? “Practice.”

Clarkston High School senior Jorja Fuller found all that to be true earlier this month when the talented trombone player was accepted to play in the New York City venue’s Honors Performance Series Wind Ensemble event.

“My trip to New York City was incredible,” said Fuller. “I made friends, memories, connections, and most importantly, I was able to add things to my musical knowledge.”

The wind ensemble was comprised of 25 of the best young adult applicants and 26 high school students. Conductor Kirt Mosier led the group through the program comprised of “Buckaroo Holiday,” by Aaron Copland and arranged by Kenneth Megan, “Shenandoah,” arranged by Robert Sheldon, and three of the four movements from Michael Markowski’s “Desert Sage.”

“I was glad to be a member of this instrumental ensemble as it provided a challenge for me and was the only instrumental group that did not have a piece I have played or am learning,” Fuller said of the Feb. 1-5 event. “I also found that I was able to connect and appreciate the cowboy theme, which seemed odd to many, including my father, because it wasn’t very ‘Carnegie Hall,’ apparently, as it reminded me of my time spent in the outdoors up north, and especially time with my grandfather and his horses.”

On the plane ride from Detroit to New York, Fuller was joined by at least three other finalists and said it felt as though they had just taken off when the flight began its descent.

“I traveled with a fellow finalist, also a trombonist, through the airport and to our shuttle since I was otherwise alone,” said Fuller. “The bus ride to our hotel was quite long but allowed me to test some settings on my camera. It also gave me a taste of New York traffic – the car horn must be the most commonly replaced part there, and it would probably be faster to walk on a broken leg to the hospital than to wait for an emergency vehicle. I think I’ve decided that living in a city is definitely not for me.

Fuller said that most other finalists also initially guessed that she played the clarinet, which soon became much funnier to her upon learning all three of her roommates played the clarinet.

“During my time there, I was able to watch a Broadway show, visit Times Square, go to the highest level of the Top of the Rock Observatory, enter Central Park, we walked in and out to say we did it, walk around Columbus Circle, and took a trip in a yacht on the Hudson River,” said Fuller. “And, of course, perform at Carnegie Hall. I am unsure if I will be able to have such an experience again, but I am glad to have had the chance. It was a little hard to leave, but it’s nice not having to pay far too much for just a sandwich.

Down the line, Fuller said she aims to be a music educator.

“I value having as many experiences as possible and engaging in interactions with numerous other musicians,” Fuller said. “I find this crucial, so I can gather as much knowledge as possible to pass it forward. After completing my time with the Honors Performance Series Wind Ensemble, I can confidently say I gained knowledge, friends, memories, and a network of fellow musicians that I otherwise may never have connected with. I feel that this amazing experience has opened more possibilities in my own and in my fellow bandmates’ futures. I find this program worthwhile for any young musician able to attend.”

Back home, Fuller explained how music has always been a “tremendous part of my life since I was quite young.”

“My mom plays the violin and would always quiz my sister and me about which instruments were being featured during songs while traveling in the car,” said Fuller. “Eventually, it came time to decide our middle school schedules and my mom insisted on us learning a musical instrument. Before knowing this, I had decided that I wanted to play the trombone since, in true trombonist fashion, it made funny noises. Announcing this to my family was a shock, as I then learned for the first time that my dad had played trombone in high school but did not continue. My mom was probably a little disappointed as she already had a few extra violins for my sister and me. As time went on, I did as much band as possible – honor bands, marching band, camps, jazz band, additional classes during the school day, and much more. Such a band-oriented schedule has brought most people to know me for band. In fact, I can confidently say if you were to ask almost any peer of mine who I am, one of two things would be the first thing said about me – I’m a band kid, obviously, and my favorite color is purple, as more than half of what I own is purple.

“Beyond the surface level, music has brought me to incredible places and allowed me to make friends with some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met. Music holds a magic that goes beyond what effects a composition makes the listener feel; the musicians’ world itself is magic. The musical world is small. I have seen the same people, completely unplanned, across the state because of music. I have recognized people out of state because of our shared experience. And oddly enough, because of a musical connection, I learned more about my late uncle from a stranger than my family had known previously, but that’s a story for another time.”

What does Fuller have planned for the 2023-24 school year after graduation?

“Unfortunately, I did not have as much time as I would have liked to apply and tour various campuses,” said Fuller. “I am quite busy most days of the year, with band being a large contributor, and most college music departments require an earlier application, which I missed for many schools. I applied to both Central Michigan and Western Michigan and have been accepted to both. Currently, CMU is my top choice because of many personal draws.

“Regardless of where I go, Music Education will be the degree I pursue.”