CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. _143____

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND FIREWORKS ORDINANCE TO MODIFY AND REDUCE THE DAYS AND TIME WHEN THE IGNITION, DISCHARGE AND USE OF CONSUMER FIREWORKS IS LAWFUL, REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES, AND PRESCRIBE A PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS.

THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON ORDAINS:

TITLE 13, CHAPTER 140 AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT A FIREWORKS ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE FOR THE DAYS AND TIME WHEN THE IGNITION, DISCHARGE AND USE OF CONSUMER FIREWORKS IS LAWFUL, REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCESK, AND PRESCRI E A PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS.