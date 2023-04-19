First league win over Adams

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer had their highs and lows last week in three games of competition.

They posted their first win in OAA Red league over Rochester Adams at home on Thursday, 2-1.

The Highlanders grabbed the lead in the first half with their lone goal.

“It was a great response from the girls,” said Damian Huffer, head coach for the Wolves. “We were 1-0 down at half time after a poor start. We switched a couple things around, moved players back positions and that seemed to work. We controlled most of the game.”

Twenty minutes into the second half, freshman Emi Catinella scored her first of two goals for the night and for varsity.

“She is playing both JV and the varsity because there’s the new third half rule,” Huffer said. “We have been slowly trying to introduce her into the group with playing time. It was a great chance for her. I put her in the whole second half. It was a really good move.

She scored with less than ten minutes to go in the game off a rebound by senior Ava Bechtell.

“Ava took a shot from 25 yards. It bounced just before the keeper,” Huffer said. “The keeper carried it, couldn’t hold onto it and Emi was there to follow the rebound. She scored. It was a really good response.”

He added the game showed more about the team.

“It shows good character to find different ways to win games which is a good sign,” he said. “I am really happy for them. We have a really solid group. Everybody who goes in is competitive and the quality from top to bottom is really good. It’s a fun group to be with. They work hard and they help each other.”

Clarkston opened last week with a 4-0 loss against OAA Red foe Stoney Creek, April 11.

The Wolves lost to L’Anse Creuse on Saturday, 3-1. Emerson Wood opened the scoring with her lone goal. L’Anse Creuse responded by scoring the next three goals.

Clarkston opened this week against Troy Athens.

They head to Grand Blanc High School on Thursday. JV plays at 4 p.m., varsity follows.

“Grand Blanc always has a good group of players,” said Huffer, adding the team is well-coached and always prepared. “It will be a good test. I think our chances if we play to our capability. Grand Blanc will be a good one.”

They host Troy High School on Tuesday, April 25. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.