Fitness programs

Angels’ Place Race recently partnered with Deer Lake Athletic Club to offer three free fitness and training programs for race participants.

The 5K/10K event in Clarkston is adding a 5K-to-10K program to its “couch to 5K” training club, both meeting Thursday evenings at Depot Park starting March 14.

Additionally, Angels’ Place Race has teamed with Deer Lake Athletic Club to offer an eight-week, 50-minute strength and conditioning program for runners. The classes, held at Deer Lake Athletic Club, will meet Wednesday evenings starting March 20. Participants do not need to be members of the athletic club. All will be asked to check in at the front desk.

The program is free to those who register for the race, which will be on May 11. Register online at angelsplacerace. org/registration.

An Angels Place Race fundraiser will be at Mr. B’s restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5-9 p.m.