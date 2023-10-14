Food, fun, fellowship

On Oct. 26, about 400 people will join Rotarians in a night of fun, food and fellowship, all while raising money to help make the world community a better place in which to live.

Many of the Rotary projects involve helping Clarkston students to advance their educations. The Rotary Club of Clarkton’s annual wine tasting event at Bordine’s, 8600 Dixie Highway, will raise funds to support Clarkston High School’s robotics team, give scholarships to high school students, provide books to preschool students, and put shoes on hundreds of kids.

Rotary also sends Clarkston High School students to other countries to study about different cultures while actually living in that culture.

The Clarkston Rotary Club also seeks to improve the lives of people in communities around the world. The club participates in the world effort to eradicate polio. Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, and the Rotary Club of Clarkston will be a part of that.

Check out clarkstonrotary.org for more information.