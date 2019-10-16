Forest of friends

Sienna Carter as Belle holds court at Friendly Forest in Clintonwood Park, Oct. 12, trying to figure out who trick-or-treaters were costumed as. Photo by Phil Custodio

The weather was brisk but free of rain storms at this year’s Friendly Forest in Clintonwood Park, Oct. 12.

Hosted by Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors and Clarkston Area Optimist Club, the Halloween event welcomed families in their favorite costumes for a walk down a decorated trail, collecting treats from cartoon and fairy tale characters.