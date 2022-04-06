Former Clarkston mayor, CHS graduate Percival passes away

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Steve Percival was a lot of things over the course of his 58 years.

The 1981 Clarkston High School graduate, who passed away on March 31, was a former mayor of Clarkston, played Santa Claus in the city’s Holiday Lights Parade and for private parties, tree lighting ceremonies, and military events, and also served in the military.

He is survived by his biggest joy and pride in his life, his daughter Kaylee. He was a friend and former spouse of Deb, son of Janett, and brother of Marcia (Terry), Bruce, Pam (Andy), Keith, and the late Robert. He was also a very loved uncle, friend and mentor to many.

According to Percival’s family, he was an extraordinary human being with a passion for helping others. He prided himself on his military service, serving in the United States Army as an MP for two and a half years and a Counter Intelligence Agent for another five and a half years.

In 2016, Percival ran unopposed and was elected mayor of Clarkston, serving until 2018 when current Mayor Eric Haven won the election.

“I am saddened by Steve’s passing and wish to express my condolences to his family,” said Haven. “Our relationship was always friendly and included all aspects of our city.”

“I was so very saddened to learn of Steve’s passing,” added Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “In his time as mayor, he exhibited strong leadership skills and a clear drive to make Clarkston the best it could be. Even when we did have different opinions on how a given matter should be handled, we always maintained the highest regard and respect for one another. After his time as mayor, Steve continued to call me routinely to offer his support and – only if I asked – his advice. I will miss him and those calls.”

He worked for years as supervisor of Children’s Village and spent time with Baker College’s Safety Department.

Percival graduated from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland and spent 27 years as Santa.

Percival belonged to and served several communities composed of a wide variety of people, all who cherished his witty and intelligent presence.

A memorial visitation will be held tomorrow, April 7, from 4-8 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home in Clarkston. Burial will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Memorials may be made to North Oakland County Veterans Treatment Court or Elton John AIDS Foundation.

PHOTO: From 2016, newly elected Mayor Steve Percival, at right, receives the gavel from outgoing Mayor Joe Luginski. File photo