Former Clarkston mayors urge voters to vote “no” on HDC proposal

The charter amendment affecting the historic district on November’s ballot is not in Clarkston’s best interest.

It intentionally overrides the protections provided by the existing ordinance, including road widening and fair appeals, and places unreasonable obstacles to serving on the volunteer HDC.

Our existing charter should not be tampered with or changed at the whim of filers using tactics that serve only special interests, not the community, similar to the 2022 marijuana proposal.

Please vote “NO” on this destructive proposal. Clarkston stands to lose the vibrant character that makes it special and a place we love dearly.

Signed,

former mayors of Clarkston,

Stephen Arkwright

Sharron Catallo

Eric Haven

and Joe Luginski