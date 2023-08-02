Former county official Lewis passes away

Pecky D. Lewis Jr., the longest serving chairperson of the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission, passed away at his home in Bloomfield Hills on July 10, 2023 at the age of 94.

Lewis served as a parks commissioner from 1982-2015 and chairperson of the Parks Commission from 1992-2013.

Under Lewis’ leadership, Oakland County Parks opened Catalpa Oaks, Highland Oaks, Lyon Oaks and Rose Oaks county parks, a golf course, three nature centers and three dog parks.

He oversaw the creation of Red Oaks Waterpark, Michigan’s first refrigerated toboggan run, greenhouses, renovations to campgrounds, and the expansion of several parks.

Lewis was inducted into the Michigan Recreation and Parks Association Hall of Fame in 2015. He served as president of Liberty Special Tool Co. for more than 50 years and formerly served as mayor of of Royal Oak.

“Pecky Lewis Jr. made a lasting impact improving access to parks and recreation opportunities throughout Oakland County. The legacy of his many years of service to Oakland County Parks is evident in the outstanding parks and facilities created under his steady leadership that are enjoyed by countless people every day,” stated Chris Ward, director of Oakland County Parks.

“As chairperson, Pecky Lewis Jr. brought the skills and experience from a lifetime leading a successful business to drive sound management, prudent decision making and responsive customer service at Oakland County Parks. His wise leadership guided the Parks Commission successfully through a tremendous period of growth and the addition of many new parks and amenities that are beloved by the public,” added David VanderVeen, vice chairperson of the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 74 years, Vivian (Fathers) Lewis, his children Susan (Gary) Halliday, Janet Lewis, Robin Lewis, Heidi Lewis, and David Lewis, grandson Peter Halliday (Stefanie), and great-grandchildren Craig and Anneke Halliday. He is also survived by his remaining sibling, sister Karen (Don) Kakoczki, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Lewis was predeceased by his parents Pecky Sr. and Bertham and his three brothers Bill, Glenn, and Keith.