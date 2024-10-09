Four candidates vie for two six year seats on Clarkston Board of Education

One candidate running for one two year seat

By Megan Kelley

Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — There are five candidates formally running for three seats on the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 5 General Election.

On the ballot for two six year seats are: Sharon Blumeno, Mike Clark and incumbent board members Stefanie Crane and Jaclyn Sivers. Jessica McDonald will also be on the ballot but has informally withdrawn from the race, having missed the deadline to withdraw her name.

Incumbent board President Greg Need is running unopposed for the lone two year seat that is also up for election.

School boards are non-partisan seats so no candidate has a party affiliation listed with the Oakland County Elections division.

To help introduce the school board candidates to the community and share their views, the candidates were asked to give some background information and answer three questions on topics pertaining to the school district.

The candidates’ running for six year seats responses are:

Sharon Blumeno

Occupation: Business Development

Community involvement: None listed

Safety and security concerns are on the rise across the nation, as a member of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, how would you address these concerns?

I will prioritize student safety above all. I will advocate for enhanced security measures, mental health resources, and anti-bullying programs to create a secure and supportive environment for every child. By fostering community partnerships and ensuring effective emergency response plans, we can address safety concerns proactively. Together, we can ensure that our schools are a safe haven for learning and growth, empowering every student to thrive.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I bring a unique blend of experience collaborating with manufacturers, industry entrepreneurs, and IT companies. My background equips me to bridge the gap between education and the workforce, ensuring our curriculum aligns with real-world skills and job opportunities. I am committed to fostering partnerships that enhance educational resources and promote STEM initiatives. Together, we can prepare our students for successful futures in a rapidly evolving economy, empowering them to thrive in their careers.

Student achievement is important in any school district, how will you ensure that it remains a priority for the Clarkston Community Schools?

I recognize that students achieve in diverse ways whether it’s through skilled trades, sports, academics, music, or the arts. Each student’s unique talents deserve celebration and support. It’s essential for our schools to foster an environment where every achievement is valued, allowing students to explore their passions and develop their skills. By collaborating with parents, teachers, and the community, we can create pathways for all students to shine and reach their full potential.

Mike Clark

Occupation: Program Manager

Community involvement: Community volunteer and school board candidate

Safety and security concerns are on the rise across the nation, as a member of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, how would you address these concerns?

As a father of two boys, safety is my first priority. I will take every threat seriously, I will implement safeguards and policies to improve security.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

The ability to find common ground. I think that is lost in today’s world. We need to get back to that. Be courteous and civil to each other.

Student achievement is important in any school district, how will you ensure that it remains a priority for the Clarkston Community Schools?

I believe we need to focus on core classes, classes that teach life skills and bring learning back into the classroom. As a recent college graduate I saw first hand the negative impacts online learning can bring. Students did not individually learn but rather group up and let one person answer most of the questions. They also found many completed assignments online.

Stefanie Crane

Occupation: Manager of Intellectual Property Cost Management at Questel

Community involvement: CCS Board of Education (trustee, treasurer, vice president) 2019-present; Pine Knob Elementary PTA (secretary, vice president and president) 2014-2020; CCS Bond Committee member 2016; member (2007-2014) and president (2010-2012) of Clarkston Mothers and More (now Clarkston Area Moms); Boy Scout leader 2007-2010; Girl Scout co-leader 2004-2006; proud mother of 2 CCS graduates and 1 CCS student.

Safety and security concerns are on the rise across the nation, as a member of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, how would you address these concerns?

Decisions regarding the safety of our students and staff have been constant during my tenure on the Board. I have approved hiring four full-time student resource officers and a Safety and Security Director, and installing NightLock locks and shades and a protective film on the main entrance glass. I have also supported the administration as they implement threat assessment and other safety training. I will continue these efforts to ensure safety for many years.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I am a passionate advocate for students. My goal is that every student feels seen and heard and that their success and well-being are at the forefront of every decision the Board makes. This includes reading and responding to community concerns, advocating for our schools locally and in Washington with our legislators, and dedicating my time to attending trainings and conferences that improve my knowledge of how to best serve and support Clarkston schools.

Student achievement is important in any school district, how will you ensure that it remains a priority for Clarkston Community Schools?

I believe that student achievement will continue to rise if our Board maintains a growth mindset and makes data-driven decisions in the best interest of our kids. If re-elected, I will continue to review test scores, student attendance, and district curriculum as I work alongside our staff and administration. Additionally, I am proud to be on the Teacher Learning Council and the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan committee, as they will both drive future student achievement.

Jessica McDonald

Jessica McDonald, though she will appear on the ballot, has informally withdrawn from the race for Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education. She indicated that she intended to formally withdrawn but had missed Oakland County’s withdraw deadline.

Jaclyn Sivers

Occupation: Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Juvenile Justice Division, Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office

Community involvement: CCS Board of Education, trustee (appointed August 2023), 2024 Clarkston Citizen of the Year, 2024 Oakland County 40 under 40 dynamic leader award, Juvenile Mental Health & Drug Court APA, Teen Court APA, volunteer at Micah 6 & MDA, Christ the Redeemer member; For the school: CAYA & SCAMP supporter, PTA, room mom, school garden committee, CHS career day volunteer, Clarkston Mock Trial host

Safety and security concerns are on the rise across the nation, as a member of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, how would you address these concerns?

There is no end goal when it comes to school safety. My website www.SiversForSchools.com goes into my safety goals in detail. Generally, I want to build on the role of our new Safety Director, enhance our educational outreach to students/parents, create an independent audit schedule, and continue to ensure our threat assessments and safety drills are research-based and data driven. The first day of school shouldn’t be the scariest day of the year for parents.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I have dedicated my professional life to the well-being of juveniles being involved in everything from law enforcement/prosecution to juvenile mental health, addiction, and abuse/neglect. With two elementary school kids, I have a long term, personal vested interest. Every decision the Board makes affects two of the most important people in my life. There’s nothing more important to me than the safety of our kids. Being on the BOE is an extension of my experience.

Student achievement is important in any school district, how will you ensure that it remains a priority for Clarkston Community Schools?

This has always been a priority: 11th grade MStep science scores are 3rd in the county, 72 graduates earned a 4.0+, CSMTech celebrated 20 years, every secondary school is at/below ASCA student-to-counselor ratio recommendation, and all teachers engage in PLC. I want to continue to build on that success by developing programs for advanced learners in elementary school, enhance our data dashboard system, build upon MTSS to secondary and more as outlined at www.SiversForSchools.com.

The candidate response for the lone two year seat is:

Greg Need

Occupation: Attorney

Community involvement: Member, Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education 2015-present; vice president 2019-2022; president 2023-present. President, Deer Lake Farms Homeowners Association, 2002-2015.

Safety and security concerns are on the rise across the nation, as a member of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, how would you address these concerns?

I know that, unless kids and teachers feel safe, they will not learn. The Board commissioned an audit from a nationally recognized security company, which found overall safety and security in our buildings was excellent. The audit noted some areas to improve, and we tasked our administration to implement those suggestions. We also have just hired a full-time safety director, recently retired from the Michigan State Police, to coordinate our safety and security efforts.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

As current Board president, I believe an important characteristic is the ability to communicate with and get input from all of our board members and our administration, through our superintendent about Board matters. With that input I work to develop a consensus that addresses all of our members’ issues and concerns. I also strive to maintain open communication with all our members so they are fully informed about Board business.

Student achievement is important in any school district, how will you ensure that it remains a priority for the Clarkston Community Schools?

We must insure that every student attains one year or more of academic growth every year. We are adding our successful MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) program into our secondary buildings. A Board goal is to enhance the district’s data dashboard system to provide real time insight into student achievement that we can share with the public. We also directed our administration to strengthen our academic programs with a particular emphasis on increasing math expectations.