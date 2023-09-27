Francine Bailey, 66

BAILEY

Francine Mary Bailey, of Clarkston, passed away Sept. 25, 2023 at the age of 66.

Since it is impossible to honor Francine’s story in a few paragraphs, we are limited to the most basic highlights of her life.

Honolulu is where Francine was born. However, after three years of age, she grew up in the Philippines where her family originated.

After graduating college at 19 years old, Francine moved to the United States of America where she eventually retired from the U.S. Army and was last stationed at the Pentagon. Francine relocated to Michigan with her family and worked at the school her children attended, Clarkston Middle School.

She was passionate about cross-stitching, gardening, running, singing in her church’s choir and photography. She was a devout Catholic whose faith remained unwavering.

Francine is survived by her husband Charles B. Bailey Jr., daughters Christina and Rebecca, and “Lola” of Chase, Liam, Lilyann and Dean. She was cherished by her siblings Helena, Elaine, Leilani, Frank Jr., and Charles.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank Igno Sr. and Rosalita Tapalas, her father-in-law Charles B. Bailey Sr., and her daughter Samantha Ann Bailey.

Her time was fleeting and will continue to be an inspiration to us all.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home on Oct. 1 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral mass Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m.

Cemetery service with military honors Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. meeting directly at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly at 2:15 p.m. promptly.

Memorials may be made to defeatmsa.org.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.