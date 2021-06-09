Frank Mayer, 92

Frank C. Mayer, of Clarkston, passed away June 7, 2021 at the age of 92.

Beloved husband of Janet. Loving father of Marcia (John) Carr and Lisa (Paul) DePillo. Proud grandpa of Dan (Allyson) Carr, Matthew Carr, Jacob DePillo, Joseph DePillo and Michael DePillo. Great-grandpa of Noah and Emerson. Dear brother of Bill (late Dorothea) Mayer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Frank retired as superintendent for Roseville Public Schools.

He was proud to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. After retirement, Frank enjoyed working with the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance Program.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church.

