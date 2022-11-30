Frederick Koehler, 66

Frederick John “Fred” Koehler, of Clarkston, passed away on November 28, 2022 at the age of 66.

Loving husband of Pam Kratkoczki. Proud father of Dagny and Thaddeus “Tad” Koehler. Beloved brother of Julie (David) Yoder and Alice (Michael) Blakesley. Dearest brother-in-law of Vicki Koehler, Steve “Patrick” (Josie Jetton) Kratkoczki, Kathy Kratkoczki, Jodi (Steve) Kvachkoff, and John (Drohinda White) Kratkoczki.

Preceded in death by his parents David and Pauline Koehler, siblings, David “Dutch” and Margaret “Margi” Koehler and his loved German Shepherds Dutchess I and II, Bruno, and Rain.

Fred was a brilliant man, friend to all, that was dedicated to improving our environment and humanity.

Fred was an avid sports fan.

Family and friends may visit Monday, December 5 from 10 a.m. until an 11 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.