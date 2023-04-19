Funds raised for library

On March 22-23, the Clarkston High School Interact Club, an extension of the Clarkston Rotary Club, put on a bake sale during the school days to raise money for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, taking in more than $900 when all was said and done.

Over the course of two days, the high schoolers made handmade cookies, brownies, and cupcakes. All of those items were sold for $1 each, but the most-sold items were donuts from Tim Hortons and Dunkin’, which were sold for $2 each.

Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library organization in 1995 and began her mission of giving books to children ages one through five free of charge.

The children receive 12 books a year at a cost of $26 for a yearly subscription of books.

The CHS Interact Club donated enough money for the upwards of 400 books for 35 children.

These high schoolers are very proud of all of the work that they have done so far this school year, but this project is in the lead as the most successful project of the 2023 school year.

While this is true, they are hoping to have at least one more upcoming event in the last few months of their semester.

For more information on the Clarkston High School Interact Club, contact Emerey Robinson at emshae30@gmail.com.

Additionally, for any information about the Clarkston Rotary Club, contact president Mary Sloan at marymsloan@comcast.net.

— Emerey Robinson and Meghan Quach, CHS Interact Club

PHOTO: Mary Sloan, Emerey Robinson and Meghan Quach show off the funds Interact raised for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Photo provided