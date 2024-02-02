Gary Norman, 82

NORMAN

Gary Lee Norman, of Clarkston, passed away on Jan. 31, 2024, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Kathleen Norman for 61 years. Father of Kurt (Jan) Norman and Michael (Laura) Norman, grandfather of Brooke, Margaret, Peyton, Grace, Mae, and Rose, and brother of the late Larry (Bonnie) Riddle, Karen (Keith) Mueller, the late Kirk Norman, Terry Norman, and Tammy (John) Linder. Also preceded in death by his parents Paul and Louise Michaels. Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Gary was a hard-working man who didn’t miss a day of work during his 46 years with General Motors. On top of that he also never missed his kids’ sporting events.

He loved his wife and was very very proud of his six granddaughters. Gary loved his family more than anything. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held for Gary at a later date in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

