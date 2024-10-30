Gene Michael Bauer, 74

Gene Michael Bauer; of Clarkston; passed away on October 23, 2024, with his family by his side; at the age of 74.

Born in Rochester, Michigan on May 6, 1950, he was a son to the late Erwin G. and Dorothy C. (nee. Weiss) Bauer. Beloved husband of Adelene M. Bauer for 50 wonderful years; loving father of Nicole Bauer, Jennifer (Shawn) Verlinden and Jared (Brandi) Bauer; best grandpa of Jack, Dylan, Addison, Cooper, Maxx and Zach; dearest brother of Judy (Les), Fred (Susan), Carol (Tom), Dale and the late Gary. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Gene retired as an Executive Director of Sales in the Automobile Industry where he worked for many years. He was an avid golfer, playing as many rounds as he could, wherever he could. He was a long-standing member of Atlas Valley Country Club and enjoyed his winters golfing in Florida. He loved fishing and working puzzles, but most of all he cherished the time he was able to spend watching his grandchildren’s games, usually in the front row. He had the warmest smile, wonderful sense of humor, and unwavering positivity. He will truly be missed by his loving family and all who knew him.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Gene on Monday October 28, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorial donations may be made to either ALS Association of Michigan or to the American Junior Golf Association in Gene’s name. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Gene’s online guestbook below.