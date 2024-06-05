George W. Mattinson, 90

George W. Mattinson of Clarkston; born October 16, 1933 in Pontiac, MI to George and Elizabeth Mattinson was peacefully called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with his family by his side on May 29, 2024; age 90.

Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley in 2017, his daughter Carrie Dill in 2013 and his granddaughter Heather Dill in 2022; father of Steven (Kari) Mattinson; grandpa of Ben Dill, Raymond Dill, Codi Mattinson and Karlie Mattinson; also survived by his great granddaughter Isla; brother in law of Sharon Mattinson; preceded in death by his siblings: Don (late Ellen) Mattinson, Beatrice (late Virgil) Tuttle, Walt (late Jean) Greenacre, Marge (late Calvin) Kurrle, Mary (late James) Odil and Dale Mattinson.

George served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from Lawrence Tech University and retired from General Motors as a plant layout engineer. He was an active member of Oxbow Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking and flower gardening.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, June 3 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral Service Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting beginning at 9 a.m.

Graveside service Andersonville Cemetery, Davisburg.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org)

Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com