Gerald Darnell, 81

Gerald T. Darnell (“Gerry”), of Clarkston, died unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2024, at the age of 81.

Born in Detroit on April 21, 1942 to William (“Carl”) and Nadine Darnell (Evans).

Gerry was an awesome husband to Jan (Harns) for 43 years. He was a caring father, grandfather (“papa”), uncle, brother, in-law, and friend.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife Jan, daughter Becky (Christopher) Bibbs, grandson Colin, sister Carol (LJ) Andrews, brother-in-law Charles Harns, sister-in-law Nancy Harns, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, Daniel Harns and David Harns.

Gerry’s work ethic and dependability was legendary. Once when asked, Gerry remarked that delivering the paper as a youngster on his bike through freezing Detroit winters shaped his work ethic and dependability. People needed their papers, and he was duty bound to ensure they got them – no matter the weather. This deep sense of responsibility and affinity for hard work served him well in his professional life.

Starting at GM as a mail boy, he progressed through a spotless 32-year career to the position of vice president of quality, with a global portfolio that took him to many countries. After his retirement from GM, he worked for four automotive suppliers spearheading their quality improvement strategies, and later started his own quality consulting business.

Gerry was 6-foot-3, kind, funny, smart, creative, and well-liked. He loved reading, watching movies and football, dining out, and traveling. Gerry and his wife traveled a great deal just for pleasure, including multiple trips to Hawaii, Australia, and Europe. His favorite place was Sanibel Island, Fla.

Services were held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Ships or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

